Mumbai: Diwali records maximum noise level of 117 decibels, surpassing last year's 109

Diwali celebrations in various areas of Mumbai witnessed elevated noise levels compared to the previous year, with firecrackers being ignited beyond the court-mandated 10 pm deadline, as reported by an NGO focused on raising awareness about noise pollution. Diwali was celebrated with traditional pomp and fervour, marked with lights and firecrackers, across the nation on Sunday.

The Awaaz Foundation reported that the highest recorded noise level in Mumbai during this year's celebrations reached 117 decibels, surpassing last year's peak of 109.1 decibels. At 9:55 pm, the decibel levels spiked between 82 and 117 at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, where a large crowd of revelers ignited both serial and aerial bombs, according to Sumaira Abdulali, the founder of the NGO.

The police began stopping the bursting of firecrackers only after 10:10pm, and also detained some people for not heeding directives in this connection, the NGO’s release said. On Friday, the Bombay High Court directed that firecrackers could be burst only between 8pm and 10pm in the state in the view of the deteriorating air quality in the metropolis and several other major cities.

The bursting of firecrackers increased after 9pm at Marine Drive, the Awaaz Foundation’s release added. At Shivaji Park, firecracker use was observed at about 7.45 pm. Barring a few stray crackers at a distance, there were few firecrackers used along the road from Shivaji Park (in Dadar) to Marine Drive, the release said.

At Shivaji Park, which is a residential zone, the noise level was recorded at 99 decibels at 7.45 pm and 95 decibels at 11.45 pm. During Diwali in 2021, the highest noise level, at 100.4 decibels, was recorded at Shivaji Park, it added.