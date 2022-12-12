Mumbai: Driver held for molesting woman in moving car

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in a moving car in Palghar, said police on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vijay Kushwaha.

The development came on Monday after a chilling incident in Palghar where a woman with her 10-month-old child jumped out of a moving car to allegedly escape the molestation attempt by the driver on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Virar on Saturday.

"Case registered u/s 304 and 354 IPC in PS Mandvi, Palghar dist against one Vijay Kushwaha for allegedly molesting a woman in a moving car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. In the incident, the woman's 10-month-old child died. She's currently under treatment at a hospital," said Police.

The driver of the car Vijay Kushwaha was arrested by Palghar Police and the search for the second absconding accused is underway, officials added.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor