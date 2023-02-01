Mumbai: Drunk man kills sleeping friend over argument, arrested

After an argument, a man allegedly killed his friend in a rage while the victim was asleep. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrested the man for the crime. The incident occurred in the Kumbharwada area of south Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Shivankar, according to reports. Ganesh committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. On the same day, he wanted to avenge a fight with the deceased, named Sandeep Sonawane.

According to the police, the accused, who was enraged, picked up a heavy granite slab and thrashed the deceased Sandeep's head while he was asleep. They lived on the pavement.

After being informed of the crime, cops arrived on the scene and rushed Sandeep to the JJ hospital. He succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. The accused had fled from the spot, but cops launched a manhunt and were able to arrest him in just two hours from Null Bazaar.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused, who was produced in court. Later, he was sent to police custody.