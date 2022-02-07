Mumbai: Eight arrested over 70 lakh robbery in Mulund

Eight accused were arrested within 48 hours of a INR 70 lakh robbery in broad daylight at VP Enterprises office at Mulund in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.DCP Prashant Kadam, reportedly told the agency that a recovery of INR 37 lakhs out of the looted money, four pistols, two country-made pistols, and 27 live cartridges was done.According to reports, the police stated that the incident occurred at nearly 3.30 pm when four individuals entered the angadia office situated on the ground floor of Edenwala building, V. Patel’s commercial premises in Mulund west’s Panch Rasta area, PK. Road.

Based on accounts, a police officer remarked that while four entered the shop, one was keeping a watch outside. They threatened people at gun point and fled away with INR 77 lakhs in cash.The police officer added that they came in a car and fled away from the spot. The entire occurrence was captured in the CCTV footage inside the office which later went viral on social media.It has been reported that in the video it can be seen that two were threatening people with a gun and two were filling the bag with money. The Mulund police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the sections of the arms act.