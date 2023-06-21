Mumbai: Elderly man dies while travelling in BEST bus

An elderly man died on Wednesday during his travel on a bus operated by public transporter Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), an official said.

Mahesh Anarkat (79) was on a BEST bus on route 124, between Worli depot and Colaba, the official said. When the vehicle was at Nagpada bus stop around 12 noon, Anarkat complained of severe chest pain.

According to a BEST spokesperson, the bus driver and fellow travellers rushed Anarkat to the government-run JJ Hospital but doctors declared him dead before admission.

Earlier, At least four bus passengers were injured in a accident when a BEST bus was hit from behind by a tourist bus in Everard Nagar on Sunday morning. Sources said that the bus driver and conductor sustained minor injuries while few bus passengers who were travelling in the bus and were on the rear side seats sustained injuries.The tourist bus front left portion and the BEST bus rear side were badly damaged in the incident. The cause of mishap was being probed.