Mumbai: Express train engine failure hits suburban train traffic

Train services on the Central Railway route toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from the adjacent Thane district faced disruptions on Monday due to an express train experiencing engine failure.

The engine of Dhule-CSMT Express failed near Vashind railway station in Thane district around 12.08 pm, affecting the suburban and long-distance trains between the Kalyan-Kasara section, the official said.

The Central Railway spokesperson mentioned that endeavors are underway to substitute the faulty engine with a assisting engine. While the Kasara-Vashind up line (towards CSMT) has been affected, Kasara-bound trains are running as per schedule, said Dr Shivraj Manaspur, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

A Kasara-CSMT local and 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express train were held up behind the Dhule-CSMT Express in the Kasara-Igatpuri section, he said. According to commuters, the suburban trains beyond Kalyan station are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.