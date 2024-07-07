Mumbai Express Train Update: Several long-distance Trains Diverted and Terminated Due To Water Logging, Check Details Inside

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane area severely impacted Mumbai's local train services on Sunday morning, leading to their suspension between Kasara and Titwala stations. Reports cited waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations along the Kalyan-Kasara route. Several long-distance trains were either diverted or terminated early.

According to officials from the Central Railway, tracks on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route were deemed "unsafe" due to soil erosion between Atgaon and Thansit stations, exacerbated by heavy rainfall. Additionally, a fallen tree blocked track near Vashind station. Restoration efforts are currently underway to clear the tracks and ensure normalcy in train operations.

Affected routes included:

- Train No. 20705 J - CSMT Vande Bharat Express, terminated at IGP

- Train No. 20706 CSMT - J Vande Bharat Express, originated from IGP

- Train No. 12534 CSMT - LJN Pushpak Express, diverted via DIVA - BSR - JL

- Train No. 12519 LTT - AGTL Express, diverted via DIVA - BSR - JL

- Train No. 12336 LTT - BGP Express, diverted via DIVA - BSR - JL

- Train No. 11060 CPR - LTT EXP JCO, diverted via JL - BSR - DIVA

- Train No. 12294 PRYJ - LTT Durronto EXP JCO, diverted via JL - BSR - DIVA

- Train No. 12742 PNBE - VSG EXP JCO, diverted via JL - BSR - DIVA

- Train No. 14314 BE - LTT EXP JCO, diverted via JL - BSR - DIVA

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall with a cloudy sky for Mumbai on Sunday, with expectations of light rainfall on July 8 and 9, followed by moderate rainfall on July 10. Mumbai's temperatures ranged from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, with the IMD noting that heavy rainfall is not expected in the city over the next few days. Meanwhile, central Maharashtra may experience isolated instances of very heavy rainfall on Sunday, according to IMD data.