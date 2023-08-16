Mumbai: FIR against Bandra's Papa Pancho restaurant after rat remains found in chicken dish

In a shocking incident, the manager and cook of a well-known Bandra eatery were detained on Monday after a customer reported finding a dead rat in his dinner on the night of August 13. According to the police, an FIR was submitted in the case on Monday.

A police complaint was lodged by a bank executive from Goregaon, Anurag Singh, on Monday after his less than savoury meal at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba on Sunday night. The restaurant has been popular for its Punjabi fare for over two decades.

Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a resident of the Dindoshi neighbourhood and senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West, went out to dinner with his friend Amin Khan, 40, on August 13 at the Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant on Pali Naka in Bandra (West), according to staff at the Bandra police station.

When he complained to the wait staff, he said they were apologetic, but the manager did not even come forward for the next 45 minutes. Singh said he started feeling sick right after discovering the rat in the curry some of which he had already consumed. He consulted a doctor on the way back home who prescribed some medication, HT reported.

Singh’s friend Khan later tweeted about the incident with photos of the rat in their food. Tagging Mumbai police, he tweeted from his handle @AminKhanNIAZI, saying, “@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at Papa PanchoDaDhaba near Pali Naka Bandra West. No manager or owner is ready to listen. We called the police and 100 others as well. No Help yet.”