Mumbai: Fire breaks at residential building in Dharavi, five people injured

Six persons suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a building in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a Mid Day report, The blaze broke out at around 10.58 am at Shama Building on 90 feet road in the Dharavi area. Following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operations.

The fire was doused by the Mumbai fire brigade by around 12.27 pm, the civic body said.Six persons sustained injuries in the blaze and all of them were taken to nearby Sion Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, the civic body said.According to the BMC, those injured in the incident were identified as Muskan Shaikh (35), Rawan Shaikh, Ruksana Shaikh (26), Farhan Shaikh (10), Nadiya Shaikh (5) and Sana Dalvi (27).The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.