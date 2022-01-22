Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 20-storeyed building in Tardeo, 2 dead

A level 3 fire broke out in 20 storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 7.30 am this morning. The building has 20 floors and a fire broke out on the 18th floor of the building. Thirteen vehicles of the fire brigade have reached the spot and efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. Two people have died and 15 people admitted to the hospital.

Two persons have been injured and have been shifted to the hospital. 5 ambulances are present at the spot, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Six old age people needed oxygen support system and have been shifted to the hospital. Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.