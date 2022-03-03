Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate

A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday.

A total of eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Currently, fire fighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

