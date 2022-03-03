Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 03:35 PM2022-03-03T15:35:21+5:302022-03-03T15:45:07+5:30
A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday.
A total of eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.
Currently, fire fighting operations are underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
