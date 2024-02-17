Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Govandi Slum, 15 Houses Gutted in Blaze

In the early hours Saturday, a fire erupted in a slum situated in Adarsh Nagar within Mumbai's Govandi area. Upon receiving notification of the blaze, over nine fire brigades promptly arrived at the scene. Approximately 10-15 houses were engulfed by the flames. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries thus far. Fire officials and the Mumbai Police are currently at the location.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the early hours of 17th February, in a slum in Adarsh Nagar located in the Govandi area of Mumbai. More than nine fire brigades reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. About 10-15 houses were gutted in the fire.

As of now, officials have not reported any injuries. According to official statements, around 15 commercial units on the ground floor and several houses situated on the first floor incurred damages due to the fire.

Additionally, over 20 two-wheelers were also affected by the fire. Upon receiving information about the blaze, more than nine fire brigades rushed to the scene. Mumbai Police and fire officials were also in attendance at the site of the incident.