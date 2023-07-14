Mumbai: Fire brigade gets new quick-response vehicles
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2023 12:12 PM 2023-07-14T12:12:12+5:30 2023-07-14T12:12:40+5:30
The Mumbai Fire Brigade now has four additional quick-response vehicles in its fleet, and another 18 will be joining it soon, the civic body announced on Thursday.
These vehicles will be in addition to the 19 quick-response vehicles presently stationed at 19 mini-fire stations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The new vehicles can carry 500 liters of water and rescue equipment.
Each vehicle will be manned by a well-trained driver, supervisor and two firemen. These vehicles are smaller in size and hence manoeuvre better in narrow lanes, the BMC said.
Barring the D and E wards which are close to the Fire Brigade's headquarters, every ward will get a quick response vehicle and contractors have been appointed, it said.