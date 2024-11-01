Mumbai: Fire Destroys Vasai Godown, No Injuries Reported

A significant fire erupted at the plastic storage godown of Laxmi Industries in Vasai's Sativali district. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, although the blaze completely destroyed the facility. Firefighters responded promptly, managing to contain the fire and preventing it from spreading to nearby areas. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, initial investigations indicate that arson may be involved.

In addition to the incident at Laxmi Industries, fires were reported at several other locations in Vasai and Virar, including the Kalpvruksh Complex in Virar West, the Balaji Complex, and Vasai Phata near Kabrastan. Firefighters were dispatched to each site to assess the situation. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident at Laxmi Industries.

