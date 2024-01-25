Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Santacruz Near Milan Subway, No Injuries Reported

A major fire erupted in the Dheeraj Commercial Center located near Milan Subway in Santacruz West, Mumbai, on Thursday evening, January 25. Despite the ongoing efforts of fire brigades, the fire has not been completely brought under control. A video has emerged showing a cloud of smoke rising from the centre, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to reports, at around 5 pm, flames were reported from a shop within the centre, rapidly spreading throughout the premises. The fire triggered panic, prompting people to run outside in distress. Upon receiving the information, multiple fire brigade vehicles promptly arrived at the scene to initiate firefighting operations. Despite their determined efforts, the firefighters have not yet succeeded in fully containing the fire.

An eyewitness at the scene shared, "I was in a nearby shop when I noticed the flames. Within minutes, the fire had engulfed the entire centre. There was chaos, and people were fleeing in panic. I immediately alerted the fire department."

Visuals From the Spot

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, but the potential for significant damage remains due to the ongoing fire. Fire officials are actively investigating the cause of the incident. Presently, efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, and the surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.