Mumbai Fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to families of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,00 for those injured in the fire at a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon.

At least six people were killed, while 40 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday. The incident happened at nearly 3 am. Several two-wheelers and cars were also gutted in fire as the blaze broke out.Rescued people were immediately rushed to different hospitals, informed BMC.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the PMO said, Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Mumbai's Goregaon. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident.