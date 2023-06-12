Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi discharged from PD Hinduja Hospital

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on May 22 due to a deterioration in his health. Initially, his condition was critical, but it later improved. Today, he was discharged from the hospital, as stated by Hinduja Hospital in a statement.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi's health condition has significantly improved, and he has been discharged from Hinduja Hospital today. Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on May 22 after experiencing breathlessness. His condition is now stable.

He was treated in the ICU at the hospital. Initially, his condition was critical, but after receiving treatment, his condition began to improve. Subsequently, he was transferred out of the ICU and discharged from the hospital this evening.