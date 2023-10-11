Mumbai: Gang of 6 arrested for abducting and selling babies

A gang which allegedly sold babies to needy couples has been busted here with the arrest of five persons from Mumbai and one from Nashik, police said. Last month, the gang allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl from Malad in Mumbai, took her to Malwani and later Nashik where they wanted to sell her for Rs 2 lakh, an official from Kurar police station here said on Tuesday.

As the deal fell through, they returned to Mumbai and left the girl at Dadar railway station, he said. While police reunited the girl with her family, that lived under a bridge, nine teams were formed to nab the accused, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Irfan Khan (26), Salauddin Sayyed (23), Adil Khan (19), Taukeer Sayyed (26), Raza Sheikh, all nabbed from Mumbai, and Samadhan Jagtap, arrested from Nashik.