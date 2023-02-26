Mumbai: Gangster Arun Gawli's brother joins Shinde group

After the transfer of power in the state, there is a strong influx in the Shinde group. Now hundreds of workers from Dagdi Chali in Byculla, Mumbai have joined Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

Importantly, it involves the brother of underworld don Arun Gawli. Pradip Gawli and former corporator Vandana Gawli joined Shiv Sena along with hundreds of workers at Varsha residence.

The entry ceremony was held at Varsha residence which is the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At this time, hundreds of activists from Dagdi Chali joined the Shinde group. Many activists entered including Pradip Gawli, former corporator Vandana Pradeep Gawli.