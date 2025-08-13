Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 32-Year-Old Woman Doctor Killed, One Injured After Car Crashes Into Container Truck in Raigad

Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: A 32-year-old woman doctor was killed and another person was seriously injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Sunday. The crash took place near Tempale village between Lonere and Mahad in Raigad district on Sunday afternoon. Traffic on the route was disrupted for some time.

The deceased identified as Dr. Priyanka Ahir. According to the reports, a container truck was heading toward Mumbai at high speed. A WagonR car coming from behind in the same direction hit the truck from the rear. The collision was so severe that the car became lodged under the truck’s rear wheels and was completely crushed. Dr. Ahir died at the scene. The second passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police reached the site along with local residents who helped to remove the injured from the car. A crane was used to move the damaged vehicle and restore traffic flow.

Initial investigation suggests the accident may have been caused by overspeeding and failure to keep a safe distance from the truck. Police reportedly have detained the truck driver, seized the vehicle and started a detailed probe.

Overspeeding, reckless driving and misuse of heavy vehicles during night hours have contributed to rising accidents on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. Frequent crashes in the Lonere and Mahad areas have become a concern for residents and commuters. Reports say the injured person is in critical condition and is receiving treatment. Police completed an investigation at the scene and gave the body to the family after a medical examination.