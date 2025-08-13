Mumbai Road Accident: Minor Boy Severely Injured After Getting Trapped in Car's Tyre in Kanjurmarg (Watch Video)

A distressing road accident occurred in MMRDA Colony, Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, when a car ran over a young boy who was playing on the street, police reported on Wednesday. The child, who suffered severe injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Authorities stated that the incident has raised concerns about road safety in residential areas, especially where children frequently play. Locals have urged motorists to be more cautious and for civic authorities to implement stricter speed regulations. Police have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident and are recording statements from eyewitnesses.

Surveillance footage from a nearby CCTV camera captured the entire incident. The video shows two boys engaged in play on the road when a slow-moving car approached. Tragically, one of the children came into the vehicle’s path, becoming trapped under its front tyre. Reacting quickly, residents rushed to assist, urging the driver to reverse the car. Once the vehicle moved back, bystanders carefully pulled the injured boy out. He was immediately transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Officials have confirmed that his condition remains serious but stable.