Mumbai-Goa National Highway To Be Closed For Two Days From Today; Know Why

The traffic department has issued a notification regarding upcoming roadwork on the newly constructed bridge near Kolad. This closure is scheduled for July 18th and 19th, from noon until 4 PM each day. Both lanes of the highway will be closed during these hours. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes during this period.

For the past 12 years, ongoing road improvements from Palaspe to Indapur have been underway. While the widening work has been completed, attention is now focused on completing the bridges along the Indapur route. Work on the new bridge near Kolad has recently begun and includes significant landscaping tasks, scheduled for completion between July 18th and 19th. Heavy machinery for landscaping has been mobilized for this purpose.

Due to the nature of these landscaping tasks, temporary road closures are necessary. Contractors have coordinated with the traffic department to ensure smooth traffic management during this period.

Diversions

The first route for passengers to travel from Mumbai to Goa has been diverted to Wakan Phata, Bhise Khind, Roha Kolad.

At the same time, the other alternative route to go to Goa from Mumbai is Wakan Phata, Pali, Rawalje Nizampur Mangaon.

Apart from this, if passengers come from Khopoli Pali Wakan National Highway No. 548A, then they can reach Mumbai-Goa Highway from Pali.

If a passenger is coming from Goa to Mumbai then he will have to pass through Kolad, Roha, Bhise Pass Wakan Phata or Nagothane via Mumbai Goa Highway.