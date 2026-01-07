Mumbai–Goa Route Set for Makeover as Maharashtra Approves India’s First Submarine Tourism Project

The picturesque Mumbai–Goa route, famous for its golden beaches, curving coastal highways and sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, is set for a major upgrade. In a bold step to reshape coastal tourism, the Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to launch India’s first passenger submarine tourism service along the Konkan shoreline. The project aims to transform Sindhudurg into an international marine tourism hub, offering visitors a unique underwater travel experience. Officials believe this initiative will elevate Maharashtra’s tourism profile while introducing a completely new attraction beyond conventional sea-facing destinations.

Central to the plan is a 24-passenger, battery-powered submarine to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. The total approved cost for the submarine stands at Rs 110.58 crore, with Rs 84 crore coming from combined central and state funding. The remaining Rs 26.58 crore will be arranged by MDL through viability gap funding or other financial mechanisms. Separate infrastructure needs, estimated at Rs 18.30 crore, will be financed under tourism development schemes. The submarine will allow controlled underwater rides, ensuring safety while showcasing marine biodiversity along the Konkan coast.

Alongside this, the state has granted revised approval of Rs 112.46 crore for the EX-INS Guldar underwater museum, artificial reef and submarine tourism project. The decommissioned naval vessel INS Guldar will be submerged to form an artificial reef and underwater museum. First announced in the 2018–19 budget, the project later gained momentum with central assistance in 2024. Authorities say the revised budget reflects improved safety norms and global standards. The initiative is expected to boost eco-friendly tourism, protect marine life and attract high-value international visitors.