Mumbai: Hindustani Bhau gets bail in students protest case

Youtuber Vikas Fhatak alias Hindusthani Bhau, who was arrested on charges of inciting students to protest through video, was finally granted bail. He has been granted conditional bail by the sessions court. Students had staged agitation at various places across the state, including Dharavi in ​​Mumbai, against the decision to conduct 10th and 12th standard examinations offline. Dharavi police had arrested a Hindustani bhau on charges of inciting agitating students.

The students staged agitation near the residence of school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi to protest against the state government's decision to take the final exams of 10th and 12th standard students offline. The police had registered a case against the Hindustani brother and arrested him on such charges.

The sessions court has granted bail to Hindusthani Bhau on the condition of giving a personal guarantee of Rs 30,000 and one or two guarantors with the same amount.