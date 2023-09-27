Mumbai: History-sheeter attacks cops trying to arrest him in molestation case

A 40-year-old man, known for his past criminal activities, violently confronted a team of Mumbai police officers when they tried to arrest him for a molestation case. This incident occurred on Tuesday and created quite a commotion.

Based on information they received, a group of officers from Borivali police station went to Ratnabai Chawl to arrest Mahesh Mohan Shetty, also known as Kolu. He had been accused of molesting someone last year.

However, things took a dangerous turn when Shetty became aggressive. He physically attacked Constable Swapnil Sharad Pawar and even used a stone as a weapon, causing chaos in the area. The police managed to overpower Shetty and took him to the Borivali police station.

After this incident, the police filed a case against Shetty under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one related to assaulting a public servant trying to do their job. Shetty also faces serious charges like kidnapping and rape. Previously, he had been banned from specific areas under the Mumbai police’s jurisdiction due to his criminal history.