Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Maharashtra Govt Forms Committee Led by Former Chief Justice to Probe Ghatkopar Tragedy

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee, led by former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosle, to investigate the May 13 hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which claimed 17 lives and left over 70 injured.

The tragic incident occurred at a petrol pump during gusty winds and a dust storm. The state's Home department has charged the committee with conducting a thorough and time-bound investigation into all aspects of the collapse.

Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the incident, including Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Private Limited, which erected the hoarding. Former employees and a structural engineer who allegedly issued a stability certificate without a detailed inspection have also been detained. A BMC engineer has been questioned as well.

An internal probe conducted by the Director General of Railway Police was submitted to the Maharashtra DGP before reaching the state government. Initial findings indicated that the base of the hoarding was weak and did not meet required standards to withstand high wind speeds. On the day of the incident, wind speeds reached 87 kilometers per hour, far exceeding the structure's capacity of 49 kmph.