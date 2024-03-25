Mumbai House Collapse: Woman Injured After Two Storey Chawl Collapses in Chembur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 25, 2024 01:26 PM2024-03-25T13:26:40+5:302024-03-25T13:27:42+5:30
A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said, ...
A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.The incident took place at 10am in a 'chawl' along CG Gidwani Marg he added, reported PTI.
"A portion of the wall and the floor of the first storey collapsed onto the ground floor. A 30-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries. Her condition is stable," he said, reported PTI.