Mumbai House Collapse: Woman Injured After Two Storey Chawl Collapses in Chembur

A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.The incident took place at 10am in a 'chawl' along CG Gidwani Marg he added, reported PTI.

"A portion of the wall and the floor of the first storey collapsed onto the ground floor. A 30-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries. Her condition is stable," he said, reported PTI.