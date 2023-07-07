Mumbai: Kingpin of major drug racket held by NCB in Ahmednagar

In an operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the head of a significant drug cartel that was raided in south Mumbai in June of this year with the recovery of mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore was detained, an official said.

Two of his associates have also been held by the NCB team that laid a trap in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Hivargaon-Pawasa toll plaza, some 255 kilometres from here, based on a specific input, the official said.

On June 9, the NCP had seized 20 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore from Dongri in south Mumbai and had arrested three persons, he said.

Our probe zeroed in on the kingpin of this syndicate, who has been held from Ahmednagar along with two of his associates. They have been identified as Faisal S, Azim B and Irfan F. We had received specific input about their movement in Nashik and Pune area, he said.

Kingpin Faisal S, along with his associate Azim B, have allegedly been trafficking drugs for the past 10 years, he said. They have also run the syndicate while in jail in connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.