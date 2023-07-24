Mumbai: Lifeguards foil suicide attempt at Juhu beach

Karamdas Ramsingh Duryavanshi (30), a resident of Khar West, Gajdarband, was found in a distressing situation at Juhu Beach, contemplating suicide due to domestic issues. Positioned about 50 meters into the sea near the Juhu Koliwada jetty on a lighthouse, he was spotted by vigilant lifeguards during their routine patrol.

Lifeguards immediately informed the Santacruz police about the incident. The police rushed to the scene, collaborating with the lifeguards to approach the troubled youth. Through their efforts and convincing, they successfully prevented the suicide attempt. Amidst the challenging sea conditions, the lifeguards skillfully rescued the young man using a rescue tube. They then handed him over to the Santacruz police for further assistance, averting a potential tragedy.