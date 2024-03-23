Mumbai Local Mega Block on March 24, 2024: Train Services to be Affected on Central Line On Sunday; Check Details

On Sunday, a major engineering and maintenance initiative is scheduled to take place in Mumbai's Central Railway division, necessitating a significant blockage. However, contrasting with this, Western Railway has opted not to announce a mega block due to Holi festivities.

The Central Line, specifically the Up and Down slow lines spanning from Matunga to Mulund, will undergo a blockage from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, local trains operating on these lines will be diverted to the fast tracks. Furthermore, train services will pause at stations including Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, while Nahur and Kanjurmarg stations will not be served by the halted trains.

Between Kurla and Thane, local train services on both Up and Down lines will be redirected from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Additionally, it's important to note that no large luggage will be permitted on the main platforms.

During the block period, local train operations on the CSMT to Vashi-Belapur-Panvel Up and Down lines will be suspended. However, to accommodate passengers, special services will be deployed between CSMT and Kurla, as well as Panvel and Vashi.

Harbour line passengers are advised that travel between Thane, Vashi, and Nerul stations will remain available from 10 am to