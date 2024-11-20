Mumbai Local Train Accident: 39-Year-Old ASHA worker On Way to Election Duty Dies After Being Hit by Train at Vasai Station While Crossing Tracks

A tragic incident marred the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 voting day as an ASHA worker lost her life in a railway accident while on her way to election duty. Voting is underway for 288 assembly seats, with the fate of 4,136 candidates from alliances like the Mahayuti, Mahavikas Aghadi, and others being decided today.

The victim, identified as Suman Santosh Yadav, 39, was assigned to oversee voting at Room No. 1 of the Zilla Parishad School in Nagale village for the Vasai-Virar City Assembly elections. The accident occurred around 6:30 AM when Suman was crossing railway tracks in Nagale village and was struck by a train, resulting in her tragic death. Suman Yadav, who had been serving as an ASHA worker in the municipal health department for five years, was deeply respected by her colleagues. Her sudden demise has left municipal staff and the local community in shock and mourning.

The result for the Vasai Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.