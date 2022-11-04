Mumbai: Local train services on Western line hit due to technical snag; delayed by 15 mins

Local train services on Mumbai's western line were hit after a technical problem was reported. The Western Railway official said that the trains on fast line-- both in Up and Down directions--are running late by 15-20 minutes.

The Divisional Railway Manager tweeted, "Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. Inconvinience is regretted."Last week the local services on Central Railway's Down line between Ambernath and Karjat areas were hit due to a technical snag reported in a S-3 rake.