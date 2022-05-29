Mumbai Local Train Services to be Hit on Central and Harbour Lines due to Mega Block

Commuters planning to travel on the Central and Harbour line of Mumbai local are likely to face hurdles on Sunday (May 29) due to a mega block being conducted by the Central Railway. The mega block is being held to carry out some engineering and maintenance work on rail tracks today. The block will result in the suspension of local trains on the Harbour line.A Central Railway official said, “The block will be in force on the down line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Chunabhatti / Bandra stations from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Up Harbour Line from Chunabhatti / Bandra to CSMT between 11.10 am and 4.10 pm.”

“Due to this Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended,” the official added. Apart from that, the Up Harbour line services for CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour Line services for CSMT from Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended as well.During the block period, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform no.8). Meanwhile, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.A WR official said owing to the block, some Borivali slow local trains from Borivali will ply till Goregaon on the Harbour corridor while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.

