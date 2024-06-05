Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains in Central Line Running 20-25 Minutes Behind Schedule Due to Express Train Traffic

Commuters traveling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) faced substantial delays. The disruptions stem from train bunching and the concurrent use of tracks by express trains. Consequently, trains are presently running behind schedule by approximately 20-25 minutes.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the delay in our local trains in Mumbai. We understand the frustration and inconvenience this may have caused to your travel plans, said Senior Divisional Operation Manager (Coaching), Mumbai Division, Central Railway.

The pre-monsoon showers that drenched Mumbai on Wednesday morning brought a welcome respite from the oppressive heat. Residents, overjoyed by the downpour, flooded social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), with videos capturing the Mumbai rains. Rainfall was widespread, reaching areas like Borivali and Kandivali, offering much-needed relief to residents seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.