Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress convenes meeting to discuss political situation and opposition leader position

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has switched sides and joined the ruling BJP-Shinde faction. He, along with some supporting MLAs, has declared support for the government and taken up the role of deputy chief minister. As a result, the position of leader of the opposition in the state is now vacant. There is a possibility that the Congress party may be given this position, considering their higher number of seats in the Assembly compared to the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and the NCP. The likelihood of these developments will be discussed in a meeting of senior Congress leaders today.

A significant meeting of top Congress leaders is scheduled to take place today in Mumbai. The meeting will be led by State Congress President Nana Patole. The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss the ongoing political developments in the state. Furthermore, there is a possibility that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will also be on the agenda for discussion during the meeting.