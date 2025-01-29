Mumbai: Maharashtra Government to Introduce New Housing Policy, Aims for 1 Lakh Homes

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced that a new state housing policy will be introduced soon to address the growing housing demand. The policy is part of a larger plan to provide affordable housing, with the government aiming to construct one lakh homes over the next two years for common citizens through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

On January 29, Shinde participated in a computerized lottery for the MHADA Pune Board Housing Scheme, which allocated 3,662 homes across various housing projects in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA, and Solapur. The event was held via video conference from the Thane District Collector’s Office.

In his address, Shinde also highlighted the Central Government's initiative to create growth hubs in four states, one of which will be located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These hubs are expected to promote industrial, IT, and service sector growth, leading to substantial job creation. To meet the housing demand generated by this growth, MHADA plans to build an additional eight lakh homes. The state government will also prioritize providing rental housing and hostels for working women, students, and senior citizens, as part of a holistic approach to affordable housing. Given the constraints of Mumbai’s geography, Shinde emphasized that redevelopment projects would focus on sustainable, eco-friendly housing through cluster development.

Shinde expressed pride in MHADA's efforts in facilitating homeownership, citing the success of the Pune Board’s recent lottery, which received an overwhelming 71,642 applications for just 3,662 homes. This response reflects the public’s trust in MHADA’s transparent process. To maintain this confidence, Shinde instructed officials to ensure the timely delivery of homes, adhering to high transparency and quality standards.

The Maharashtra Government is also making strides in resolving stalled housing projects and fast-tracking slum redevelopment initiatives to increase the availability of homes. Over the last 18 months, MHADA has successfully allocated 30,000 homes through 13 lotteries. Priority is being given to cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, with similar efforts planned for other regions, including Pune.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, underscored the robust public response to the housing lottery, signaling a strong demand for affordable housing. He praised MHADA's transparent lottery system, which bolsters public confidence, and stressed that the beneficiaries of these schemes are crucial to maintaining the integrity and credibility of these initiatives.