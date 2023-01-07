Mumbai: Man arrested for defrauding 11 in Chembur under guise of Kuwaiti jobs

A 54-year-old man from Kerala was detained by the Chembur police on Friday for allegedly defrauding 11 people while pretending to offer them jobs in Kuwait. The labourers who lost their jobs in Gulf nations due to the COVID pandemic had a total of Rs 5,50,000 fraudulently taken from them.

According to the police, Mohammad Khaldu ran a fraudulent travel service in Kasaragod (Kerala). He spread the word about a company that was hiring labourers in Kuwait for a considerably lower commission. " Khaldu pleaded with them to pay him Rs 50,000 so that he could get a job right away."After receiving the money online, he instructed them to travel to Mumbai to take a connecting flight," a Chembur police official said. He added that Khaldu met them at a Chembur lodge and handed over passports and flight tickets.

"He told them to go to the airport and that he would follow." Security personnel, on the other hand, avoided the complainants because their passports and flight tickets were all fake," the official said, adding that Khaldu turned off his phone.The labourers went to Chembur and realised they had been tricked.

On the same day (Friday), the police tracked out Khaldu and detained him in Chembur. It was found that he was operating under a false name (Mohammad Samsudin) and planned to return to Kerala the next day.