Mumbai: Man Arrested for Sharing Information about Restricted Govt Areas to Pakistan

Mumbai: Police have arrested a suspect after he informed the Pakistan-based Intelligence Operative (PIO) about the containment zone through social media. The Anti-Terrorism Squad, Navi Mumbai unit had received a tip-off that an Indian suspect was in touch with The Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and had provided confidential and sensitive information in the areas restricted by the Government of India.

The suspect was then questioned by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was introduced to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO) through Facebook and WhatsApp between November 2021 and May 2023. It has been found that the suspect chatted with the PIO on his Facebook WhatsApp account and provided them with confidential information in the areas restricted by the Indian government from time to time.

A case has been registered against the suspect and his contacts at the Anti-Terrorism Squad police station. The suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime and further investigation is being carried out by the Navi Mumbai unit, Anti-Terrorism Squad.