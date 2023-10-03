Mumbai: Man booked for raping woman and extorting money from her

The police have reported that a 24-year-old woman from Mumbai was allegedly raped by a man who threatened and extorted money from her. This incident was disclosed on Tuesday.

The police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who is a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official from Vakola police station said.

The woman, who works as a lab technician, had apparently connected with the accused, Samir Sheikh, through a dating application. She decided to meet him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after he allegedly threatened to harm himself by cutting his throat during a video call, as per the police statement.

When the woman went to meet the accused, he allegedly took her to a hotel and raped her. He then started blackmailing her and forced her to pay for two mobile phones, the official said, adding that the woman was also threatened by the accused's mother.