Mumbai: Man held for opening fire in direction of another person over enmity in Kurla

A 40-year-old man was arrested for opening fire from a country-made weapon in the direction of another person over some enmity here on Wednesday, the police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place around 11.15 am at Vinoba Bhave Nagar in suburban Kurla, an official said. Accused Ashish Pawar fired one round from the country-made weapon in the direction of his rival Santosh Pawar on Masarani Road. The bullet missed Santosh Pawar, the official said.

After being alerted about the firing, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Ashish Pawar, said the official, adding that a probe is on.