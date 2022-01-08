Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

By ANI | Published: January 8, 2022 08:35 PM2022-01-08T20:35:30+5:302022-01-08T20:45:02+5:30

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members.

Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

Next

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members.

According to the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Osama Shamsher Khan (48).

The accused will be handed over to the Bandra Police, where the case was registered against him earlier, added the police.

Shelar is an MLA in Maharashtra Assembly from Bandra constituency.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai police crime branchMumbai police crime branchBharatiya Janata PartyOsama shamsher khan