Mumbai: Man jumps from Bandra-Worli sea link, search operation launched

An unidentified man jumped off the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) here into the Arabian Sea on Monday, police said. Teams of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Mumbai Police have deployed a helicopter for a massive aerial and maritime search operation to track the person from the choppy waters in the Worli Bay.

The incident resulted in huge traffic snarls on both arms of the BWSL which the traffic police were attempting to clear to enable commuters to reach their destinations.