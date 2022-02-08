Mumbai: Man kills friend with plastic pipe for not returning Rs 100

In a shocking incidenta, a person was arrested in Dahisar, Mumbai on Tuesday for killing his own friend for not returning Rs 100.

"We've arrested a man for killing his friend for not returning Rs 100. He strangled him to death with a plastic pipe & later tried to destroy evidence by burning his body," said DCP Somnath Gharge.

The accused identified as Kokate Parmeshwar after killing his friend attempted to set him ablaze by wrapping him in a mattress.

The deceased, identified as Raju Patil, had given Rs 100 Parmeshwar’s relative. When Patil asked him to return the money, Parmeshwar refused after which Patil began abusing him. In a fit of rage, Parmeshwar strangles Patil to death.

To dispose of Patil’s body, Parmeshwar wrapped it in a mattress and set it on fire. After ten minutes, Parmeshwar called up the police saying that his neighbour is committing suicide.

The Dahisar police, subsequently, reached the spot along with the fire brigade. Patil was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. After the autopsy, the police learnt that Patil died due to smothering and not because of burn injuries.