Mumbai: Man loses money to cybercriminals after selling his flat for Rs. 1.27 crore

Be selective about the people you connect with on social media, and it is better to dismiss anyone who offers a deal that seems too good to be true, A 53-year-old resident of central Mumbai recently sold his property for Rs 1.27 crore with the intention of investing in a new flat, but the money was stolen by cybercriminals.

On February 9, the man claimed to have received a Telegram message from a woman inquiring for a part-time position. She promised to send him links to hotels and flicks, asking only that he rate them, give them a like, capture a screenshot, and email her a picture in return, Times of India reported.

In the beginning, the man received Rs 7,000 for liking and rating a hotel review. However, he later lost Rs 1.27 crore, which he transferred over the course of two days to the bank accounts of the woman.

According to the police, the con artists initially paid tiny sums of money to win people over and earn their trust. Over time, though, they would force the victims to invest a significant sum before disappearing.