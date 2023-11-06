Mumbai: Man rapes 13-year-old daughter over two years in Govandi

In the eastern suburb of Govandi, a man has been apprehended for allegedly subjecting his 13-year-old daughter to repeated rape over a period of two years, as reported by the police on Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested on Saturday under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to an official statement.

The abuse came to light when the woman got suspicious about her husband’s behaviour and asked her daughter about it. The girl revealed that her father had raped her repeatedly for two years, the official said.