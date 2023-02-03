Mumbai: Man shares video of 2 passengers who misbehaved in local train

A man who was travelling in a Mumbai local train shared a video of two people on a Mumbai local train who ‘misbehaved’ with him when he objected to the way they were sitting.

Prashant, who calls himself, a Mumbai-based photojournalist, shared the video of their argument on Twitter. In the video, Prashant is seen requesting the passengers to remove their legs constantly. However, they do not pay any heed to him. Then the woman starts an argument. She also tells him that he can’t record their video. “Yes, we are lawyers,” she is heard saying in the video.

Prashant shared the video on Twitter, tagging Mumbai Police and Central Railway. “@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” he wrote.

Let’s hope that the @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will be able to catch those people and give them some sense of this to behave in public, he added.