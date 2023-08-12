Mumbai: Man with diamonds worth Rs 1.49 crore held at airport

One Indian person heading to Dubai was detained by Mumbai Air Customs, who also recovered 1559.6 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds valued Rs 1.49 crore.

According to the officials, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody. The seized diamonds were ingeniously concealed inside a tea packet, added the officers of customs. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, Cochin Customs officers on Friday recovered gold, worth around Rs 85 lakh, from the rear toilet of an Indigo Airlines plane. The gold was in paste form found in two unclaimed bags, said officials. The officials said the gold weighed around 1,709 grams.

On the basis of information received from Indigo Airlines staff, two unclaimed packets containing gold in paste form were recovered from the rear toilet of flight 6E 1404 from AUH, said Cochin Customs. Further investigation is on in the pursuant of the recovery, the officials added.