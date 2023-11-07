Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at parking lot in Dadar

During the early hours of Tuesday, a fire ignited in the parking lot of the Kohinoor building located on Harishchandra Yewale Marg in Mumbai's Dadar area, approximately between 1 to 2 am.

The blaze resulted in the destruction of at least five to six vehicles that were parked in the building's parking area. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. Earlier, in October a fire broke out at the Maharashtra Dying factory in Bhiwandi city. According to sources, it was suspected that the fire broke out after an explosion in a boiler.