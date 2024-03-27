Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, Mumbai on Wednesday. Firefighters responded swiftly, with five tenders arriving at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

As of this report, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

