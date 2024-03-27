Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 11:16 PM2024-03-27T23:16:45+5:302024-03-27T23:17:41+5:30
A massive fire broke out at the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, Mumbai on Wednesday. Firefighters responded swiftly, with five tenders arriving at the scene to extinguish the blaze.
As of this report, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Fire broke out in Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West. 5 fire tenders reached the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024
More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/2MFuNWaY9S