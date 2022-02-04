Mumbai mayor reacts to Amruta Fadnavis's claim 'divorce taking place due to traffic congestion in Mumbai'

A statement by Amruta Fadnavis has once again come under discussion. Amruta Fadnavis said that divorce is taking place due to traffic congestion in Mumbai. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has criticized this statement of Amruta Fadnavis. The mayor has said that this is a new invention.

Amruta Fadnavis spoke to reporters at a function in Mumbai. This time, while commenting on the traffic congestion in Mumbai, she linked it to divorce. According to Amruta Fadnavis, 3% of couples are getting divorced due to traffic congestion in Mumbai. The traffic congestion has increased in Mumbai and the potholes are causing more congestion, said Amruta Fadnavis. "As a normal citizen, we have to deal with traffic congestion," she said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis' claim. For the last few months, she has been making some strange statements. She also said that the BJP was working to discredit Mumbai.

We have never claimed that the roads in Mumbai are smooth. However, the mayor said that the potholes are being filled as soon as the information about potholes is received. She said that the statement that people are getting divorced due to traffic congestion is wrong.